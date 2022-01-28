Drew Barrymore reveals she used to be in an 'open relationship' with Luke Wilson

Giving fans a peek into her past love life, Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has recently revealed that she was previously in an 'open relationship' with actor Luke Wilson. The 46-year-old actor has been a part of showbiz since her childhood and is known to share some of her wilder memories on her talk show when she reminisces with other stars she's known for decades.

According to Fox News, during Thursday's episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the actor chatted with Kate Hudson, another former child star, about their "young and wild" days together in the early 2000s. "When we first met, we were young and wild," Barrymore said as she and Hudson pieced together that they first met at a restaurant called Chez Jay in Santa Monica, California. Their fellow actor Luke Wilson was also present, both of them recalled.

"You were doing 'Alex and Emma' together, I think," Barrymore said of the 2003 romcom starring Hudson and Wilson, who is now 50. She continued, "And I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people." She then explained that theirs "was an open relationship," adding, "We were young."

Barrymore isn't the only one to have had such an experience, as Hudson added, "I've been there with a Wilson, too." Page Six reported that Barrymore and Wilson dated beginning in the late 1990s, while Hudson dated the actor's brother Owen Wilson after they met in 2006 while filming "You, Me and Dupree."

Barrymore further explained, "It's so fun because when you're young, you're like, 'It's low-stakes,' we're just young, we're having fun, we're all playing, acting, hanging out." She said that while they weren't taking anything "seriously" at the time, she and Hudson "had the best time" together.

As per People magazine, Barrymore also gave Hudson props for her impression of her on 'Saturday Night Live' back in 2000, saying, "You nailed it." (ANI)

