Becoming mother is the best gift nature gave me: Dia Mirza

Actor Dia Mirza on Friday penned a heartfelt post thanking her son Avyaan for teaching her the power of love.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:59 IST
Becoming mother is the best gift nature gave me: Dia Mirza
Disha Mirza (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Dia Mirza on Friday penned a heartfelt post thanking her son Avyaan for teaching her the power of love. "Every moment has been filled with light and joy! From the time I first discovered I was pregnant, to every single moment since... natures force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways. And no, it wasn't easy going through the trauma of extremely premature delivery and subsequent complications," she wrote.

She added, "But, the faith that you chose me Avyaan Azaad to be your mother was unshakable even when we went through our challenges. Thank you for choosing me my precious. Thank you for holding on so strong. Thank you for teaching me the power of love. You are love." For the unversed, Dia gave birth to her son Avyaan on May 14. He was born prematurely.

Dia also shared throwback pictures from the time she was four months pregnant. "#FlashbackFriday to a time when I was 4 months pregnant," she concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

