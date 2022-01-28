Left Menu

Tahir Raj Bhasin expresses gratitude to director Sidharth Sengupta

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is basking in the glory of the success of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', penned a thank you note for director Sidharth Sengupta.

Tahir Raj Bhasin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is basking in the glory of the success of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', penned a thank you note for director Sidharth Sengupta. "sidharth_sengupta sir, your calm demeanour & grit through the shoot was a lesson in leadership. The journey of exploring Vikrant has been an amazing one! I thoroughly enjoyed the creative process of our discussions, agreements (and even the disagreements) always knowing that we were on the same team. You have led from the front. As the world enjoys #YehkaalikaaliAnkhein, here's to you! Thank you for all the memories," he wrote on Instagram account.

Tahir also shared a picture of him and Sidharth from the sets of the show. Apart from Tahir, the Netflix thriller also features Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, and Brijendra Kala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

