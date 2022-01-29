Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle

Cineworld Group said on Friday Canada's Cineplex Inc filed an appeal against its plea challenging an order the British cinema operator pay C$1.23 billion ($965.92 million) in damages to Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover. The London-listed company said it disagreed with the submissions made by Cineplex in its cross-appeal and will respond to it, adding Cineworld does not expect to pay any damages while the appeals are ongoing.

Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour

Hip-hop artist Kanye West will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to play concerts in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, after media said the performer planned an Australian tour in March. The warning comes just two weeks after tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's hopes for a Grand Slam title were dashed when a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa over COVID-19 rules and his unvaccinated status.

Lawsuit accuses Chris Brown of raping unnamed woman on Florida yacht

An unnamed woman has filed a lawsuit that accuses musician Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on a Florida yacht in December 2020 and seeks $20 million in damages from the Grammy-winning singer. The civil lawsuit, filed on Thursday by a musician and choreographer identified as Jane Doe, said she was invited by Brown to meet him at Star Island, Florida, home of rapper Sean Combs. When she arrived, she boarded a yacht and accepted Brown's offer of a drink as they discussed her career, the filing said.

Spotify removing Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum

Neil Young's music is being removed from Spotify's streaming service after the singer-songwriter objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers Joe Rogan's podcast, the company and the musician said on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Young had released a letter https://www.reuters.com/world/us/neil-young-spotify-either-remove-my-music-or-joe-rogan-podcast-2022-01-25 addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music because he said Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Mattel Inc and Netflix are developing "Masters of the Universe", a franchise created by the toymaker in the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture with production slated to start in summer 2022. The project, which was formerly in development at Sony, will be directed by film making duo the Nee Brothers and star "West Side Story" actor Kyle Allen as Prince Adam, or He-Man, both companies said on Friday.

