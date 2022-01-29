Left Menu

Jason Momoa in talks to star in 'Fast and Furious 10'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 11:29 IST
Jason Momoa in talks to star in 'Fast and Furious 10'
Jason Momoa Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join the cast of the 10th installment of the ''Fast and Furious'' franchise.

If finalized, the ''Dune'' star will join Vin Diesel as well as franchise regulars Sung Kang, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Michelle Rodriguez, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021's ''F9: The Fast Saga'', will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies.

The filmmaker has so far helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006's ''The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift''.

Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script. Diesel and Lin are producing the film, which will be released by Hollywood studio Universal on May 19, 2023.

The ''Fast and Furious'' franchise, which began in 2001, has made USD 6.6 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of the 2019 movie spinoff ''Hobbs & Shaw'', starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Momoa most recently featured in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic ''Dune''. He will next reprise his role of a superhero Aquaman in ''Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'', a sequel to his 2018 hit ''Aquaman''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022