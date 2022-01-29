Left Menu

'West Side Story' actor Kyle Allen to play He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' movie

According to Variety, Allens casting as the 80s animation icon was announced by producer Mattel Studios and Netflix.The film will be directed by The Nee Brothers -- Aaron and Adam Nee. They have also co-written the script along with David Callaham.In the film Allen will play an orphan named Adam who finds out he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 13:33 IST
'West Side Story' actor Kyle Allen to play He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' movie
  • Country:
  • United States

''West Side Story'' star Kyle Allen has been roped in to essay the role of He-Man in the live-action feature film adaptation of ''Master of the Universe''. According to Variety, Allen's casting as the '80s animation icon was announced by producer Mattel Studios and Netflix.

The film will be directed by The Nee Brothers -- Aaron and Adam Nee. They have also co-written the script along with David Callaham.

In the film Allen will play an orphan named Adam who finds out he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land. "'Masters of the Universe' is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. ''We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga," said Robbie Brenner, head of Mattel Films and an executive producer on the project. Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel Films, while Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch will produce with DeVon Franklin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022