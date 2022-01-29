'West Side Story' actor Kyle Allen to play He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' movie

''West Side Story'' star Kyle Allen has been roped in to essay the role of He-Man in the live-action feature film adaptation of ''Master of the Universe''. According to Variety, Allen's casting as the '80s animation icon was announced by producer Mattel Studios and Netflix.

The film will be directed by The Nee Brothers -- Aaron and Adam Nee. They have also co-written the script along with David Callaham.

In the film Allen will play an orphan named Adam who finds out he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land. "'Masters of the Universe' is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. ''We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga," said Robbie Brenner, head of Mattel Films and an executive producer on the project. Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel Films, while Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch will produce with DeVon Franklin.

