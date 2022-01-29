Left Menu

Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital gives update on Lata Mangeshkar's health

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health is now in an improved condition after spending the past 21 days in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

29-01-2022
Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital gives update on Lata Mangeshkar's health
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health is now in an improved condition after spending the past 21 days in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The veteran singer had been admitted on January 8, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. After being kept under observation, her health is showing improvement as she continues to be in the intensive care unit.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her, said that her ventilator support was removed two days ago as there was an improvement in her health, though she will continue to be under medical observation in ICU. The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001. Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

Her iconic songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zara' and many more. (ANI)

