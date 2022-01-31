'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan hits back at body shamers: I am just one real life human being

''Bridgerton'' star Nicola Coughlan has responded to trolls who often share their thoughts about her appearance by sending her direct messages on social media, saying it's ''hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look''.

The Irish actor, who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix period drama, put out a series of tweets alongside a mirror selfie on late Sunday night.

''Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don't share it with me,'' Coughlan wrote.

The 35-year-old actor, also known for starring in the British sitcom ''Derry Girls'', appealed to her fans and followers to view her as a ''real life human being''.

''Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it's really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look ... being sent directly to you every day,'' she said.

Coughlan added that while it was ok for people to have an opinion about her as she is a public figure, she ''begged'' them to keep their viewpoints to themselves.

The actor has disabled the comments section for this post.

She will reprise her role of Penelope Featherington in the second season of ''Bridgerton'', which will premiere on March 25.

