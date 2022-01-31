Left Menu

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' to release theatrically in March

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:34 IST
Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' to release theatrically in March
Actor Sivakarthikeyan's action comedy ''Don'' is set to be released in cinema halls on March 25, the makers announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the Tamil film is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

The 36-year-old actor also serves as a co-producer on ''Don'' via his banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

The official Twitter account of Lyca Productions shared the release date along with a 30-second teaser.

''Who's as excited as we are already?@Siva_Kartikeyan’s #DON is all set for worldwide celebrations. In theatres from March 25th 2022,'' the tweet read.

''Don'' also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani and Soori. Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work in ''3'', ''Maari'' and ''Petta'', has composed the music of the upcoming film.

The film began production last year and was earlier reportedly gearing up to release in February, which was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Sivakarthikeyan last featured in the 2021 hit comedy ''Doctor''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

