Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Acharya' to release in April

South megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film ''Acharya'' is set to release in cinema halls on April 29, makers announced on Monday.

The Telugu action drama, also starring Chiranjeevi's actor-son Ram Charan, was earlier scheduled to open theatrically on February 4, but was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

''Acharya'' is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banner Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

The makers said since filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period actioner ''RRR'' is releasing on March 25, they have mutually agreed to come a month after the film.

''RRR'' stars Jr NTR and Charan.

''After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing 'Acharya' on April 29, as 'RRR' would be hitting the screens on March 25,'' the official Twitter account of Konidela Production Company posted.

''Acharya'' also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. PTI JUR SHD SHD

