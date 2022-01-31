Left Menu

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on May 12

Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is scheduled to release on May 12.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:04 IST
Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on May 12
Mahesh Babu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is scheduled to release on May 12. On Monday, the makers took to social media to share the update with fans. They also unveiled the film's new poster, in which Mahesh Babu can be seen sporting an uber-cool look.

"Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12," the makers tweeted. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing Mahesh Babu's love interest in the film, which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

