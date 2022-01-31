Jennifer Garner joins cast of 'Party Down' revival

Actor Jennifer Garner along with Tryel Jackson Williams, Zoe Chao and James Marsden, has signed on to the cult comedy 'Party Down's' six-episode return. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner, Williams and Chao will all be regulars, while Marsden is set to recur.

Starz had ordered the revival in November, with most of Party Down's original cast Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally, set to return. Lizzy Caplan won't be part of the new season, however, as she's committed to both FX's 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' and Paramount Plus's 'Fatal Attraction' update.

Garner will play Evie, a successful movie producer who's reconsidering her life choices after a breakup. A fledgling relationship with Henry (Scott) becomes a way for her to explore new directions in her life. Williams is playing Sackson, a handsome and driven would-be influencer who's knowledgable and savvy about his specific internet niche but much less so in other aspects of his life.

Chao plays Lucy, a passionate 'food artist' with dreams of being a celebrity chef, but who is for now stuck making hors d'oeuvres at Party Down. Marsden will recur as Jack Botty, the handsome, charming star of a popular superhero franchise.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Starz parent company Lionsgate Television is producing the 'Party Down' revival. Series creators John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd are executive producing, with Enbom as showrunner. Scott is also an EP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)