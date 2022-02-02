Left Menu

Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth are expecting first baby

Actor-model Mia Goth is pregnant, expecting her first baby with 'Transformers' actor Shia LaBeouf.

Updated: 02-02-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:22 IST
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth are expecting first baby
Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor-model Mia Goth is pregnant, expecting her first baby with 'Transformers' actor Shia LaBeouf. As per People Magazine, Goth, 28, was recently photographed baring her baby bump while running errands in Pasadena, California.

The actor was spotted wearing black leggings and a white long sleeve shirt that exposed the bottom of her belly. She paired the look with black sunglasses. Goth and LaBeouf, 35, were married in 2016, but in 2018, a rep for the actor confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways.

"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," the rep said at the time. However, the pair -- who have split multiple times since meeting in 2012 -- sparked reconciliation rumors when LaBeouf was spotted wearing a wedding band in April 2020, while Goth was seen wearing both a diamond ring and wedding band.

The couple was photographed arm-in-arm at Disneyland in June 2021. The couple first met while filming 'Nymphomaniac: Vol. II'. Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

In December 2020, LaBeouf was sued by FKA Twigs, 33, for emotional, physical and sexual abuse. LaBeouf denied "each and every allegation" brought against him by Twigs in a response to her pending suit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

