Will Netflix come with Tiger King Season 4 after Joe Exotic’s recent resentence?

'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness' (in short Tiger King) is one of the most popular true-crime documentaries Netflix has ever had. It is a miniseries about the life of a zoo owner Joe Exotic, aka, Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Netflix released Tiger King Season 3, titled "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story" on December 10, 2021, just a week after the announcement. Now fans are waiting for Tiger King Season 4, as they expect the fourth season will clear the cliffhangers left over in the previous seasons.

Meanwhile, the story takes a new turn. While Joe Exotic is behind the bars, a federal judge has re-sentenced Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison, reducing his punishment by one year. According to Variety, the updated sentencing comes after Exotic had begged the court for leniency, as he begins treatment for prostate cancer.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Maldonado-Passage's attorneys told the judge their client is suffering from stage-one prostate cancer, along with a disease that compromises his immune system, making him particularly weak to COVID-19.

Federal officials have said Maldonado-Passage will need up to eight weeks of radiation treatments and would be unable to travel during the treatments. His attorney Amy Hanna told the judge he's not receiving the proper medical care inside the federal prison system and that a lengthy prison sentence is a "death sentence for Joe that he doesn't deserve."

Baskin, who attended the proceedings with her husband, said she was still fearful that Exotic could threaten her. "He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me," she told the judge. Baskin said even with Maldonado-Passage in prison, she has continued to receive "vile, abusive and threatening communications" over the last two years.

She told the judge she believes Maldonado-Passage poses an even more serious threat to her now that he has a larger group of supporters because of the popularity of the Netflix series. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Maldonado-Passage, who maintains his innocence, also was convicted of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

Netflix has not yet confirmed Tiger King Season 4. But we cannot rule out the possibility of a new season. Case in point, Season 3 was renewed and released just one week after confirmation. Give the present scenario, the real-life story of Joe Exotic is taking a new turn. So it is likely that Netflix will consider creating Tiger King Season 4.

