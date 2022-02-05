Left Menu

Badrinath portals to be opened on May 8

It remains snowbound throughout winter.The date and timing for the opening of the temple gates were announced on the occasion of Basant Panchmi by the royal priests of the erstwhile Tehri King Manujendra Shah.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:20 IST
Badrinath portals to be opened on May 8
Badrinath Temple Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred portals of Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district will be opened at 6.15 am on May 8, priests here announced on Saturday.

Dedicated to the Hindu God Vishnu, the Himalayan temple is closed every year at the onset of winter and reopened at the start of summer. It remains snowbound throughout winter.

The date and timing for the opening of the temple gates were announced on the occasion of Basant Panchmi by the royal priests of the erstwhile Tehri King Manujendra Shah. The date for the opening of the temple gates is decided on the basis of the Tehri King's horoscope, as per traditions.

Badrinath temple priests Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodi, Rajesh Namboodiri, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, and Vice President Kishore Panwar were present as the date was announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022