Badrinath portals to be opened on May 8

The sacred portals of Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district will be opened at 6.15 am on May 8, priests here announced on Saturday.

Dedicated to the Hindu God Vishnu, the Himalayan temple is closed every year at the onset of winter and reopened at the start of summer. It remains snowbound throughout winter.

The date and timing for the opening of the temple gates were announced on the occasion of Basant Panchmi by the royal priests of the erstwhile Tehri King Manujendra Shah. The date for the opening of the temple gates is decided on the basis of the Tehri King's horoscope, as per traditions.

Badrinath temple priests Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodi, Rajesh Namboodiri, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, and Vice President Kishore Panwar were present as the date was announced.

