Himalayan Forests Shrinking: Alarming Data from ISFR 2023

Tree cover in the Indian Himalayan region has diminished by 2.27% over two years, based on the latest India State of Forest Report.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed the issue, noting a drop from 15,427.11 sq km in 2021 to 15,075.5 sq km in 2023.

Although carbon stock in this area remains stable, the Forest Survey of India emphasizes that forest health is impacted by various ecological factors beyond just tree cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)