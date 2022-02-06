'Magic of her voice will live forever': Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar from Pakistan

Eminent personalities from across all spheres of life in Pakistan on Sunday described Lata Mangeshkar as the ''nightingale of the subcontinent'' and the ''queen of melody'' as they paid tributes to the legendary singer, who, they said, was the most favourite artiste of Pakistani people and would rule their hearts forever.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8.12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Pakistani politicians, artists, cricketers and journalists mourned the death of Mangeshkar, terming it a "darkest day in the world of music".

"Lata Mangeshkar's death marks the end of an era in music. Lata ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live forever," tweeted Chaudhry in a condolence message in Urdu from Beijing, where he is currently part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there are crowds of people saying goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar," he said.

He also tweeted separately in English, saying, ''a legend is no more. Lata Mageshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades. She was the uncrowned queen of music. Her voice shall keep ruling the hearts of people for all times to come." Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zadar said, "the nightingale of subcontinent Lata Mangeshkar was a beautiful sweet voice that was part of every music lovers' life. May she rest in Peace. She will live forever in our hearts and continue to give tremendous joy to all future generations across the world." Opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Sheery Rehman said that Mangeshkar defined an era of melodic, virtuoso singing, playback cinema and more.

''Sad to hear of her passing. She had such a vast repertoire, it is impossible to choose even five favourite songs, so here's one : Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai," she said.

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt said, "legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will forever live in our hearts. My condolences to her fans living around the globe. We have grown young listening her sons. Her beautiful voice will live forever." Butt said that she was the most favourite singer of the Pakistani people.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter that he grew up listening to her songs which will remain part of his memory.

"In the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the world of music has lost a singing legend who mesmerised generations with her melodious voice. The people of my generation grew up listening to her beautiful songs that will remain part of our memory. May she rest in peace!" he said. Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's political secretary Senator Asif Karmani said the singer was an institution in the art of singing.

"Today is end of an era. From all over the world the fans of Lata Ji are mourning her death," he said.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, who is Patron of Pakistan Hindu Council as well as a leader of ruling PTI, expressed grief over Mangeshkar's death, saying the singer ruled the hearts of the people of the subcontinent for a long time and a person who understands Urdu/Hindi across the world, including India and Pakistan, is sad.

Afrasiab Khattak of Awami National Party said, "generations of South Asians, and not only Hindi or Urdu speaking people, grew up listening to the melodious songs of the legend. She is no more but she will live on in her songs. May the departed soul rest in peace!" Krishna Kumari Kohli, PPP leader and member of the Senate said: "Rest in peace Lata Jee. Your memories will never be forgotten. Those will always remain with us forever." Film and TV star Imran Abbas, who also worked in an Indian film, termed Mangeshkar's demise as the darkest day in the world of music.

''Her contribution to our memories and music is certainly incomparable. Today marks the end of an era. She vanquished our hearts for decades and would always be ruling as a queen of melody for the years to come." Comedian Sohail Ahmed said he was sad to hear the news of her passing away. "She was a great singer and her songs resonate in our hearts. She was a legend of all times," Ahmed said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and former Test Cricketer Rameez Raja said, "Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness… a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken.

Known journalist Mehr Tarar said, "Lag ja galle ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho Shahed phir iss janam mein mulaqaat ho na ho. Rest in peace, Lata Mageshkar saheba. Thank you for your beautiful voice for so many decades, your everlasting songs enriched our hearts, our loves, our memories." TV anchor Rauf Klasra said the news of departure of legendary Lata Mangeshkar has saddened everyone.

''She entertained generations— a goddess of music. We used to sit around All India Radio in village to listen old songs before the age of CDs and YouTube and music Apps. She was part of every family who had radio. Prayers & love," Klasra said.

Columnist Mehreen Zahra Malik said, "Lata Mangeshkar could sing in four octaves — and had a gift for singing in character, tailoring her voice and emotions for the actress she was voicing onscreen. Film star Dilip Kumar once called her voice "a miracle of nature's creativity." Famous actor Adnan Siddiqui expressed sorrow over Mangeshkar's death. ''Irreparable loss to the music world. Grew up on her unforgettable melodies. Nightingale of India, the void you have left can never be filled,'' the actor tweeted.

Singer and actress Meesha Shafi wrote on Twitter: ''Supreme reigning voice of a century. RIP, Lata Mangeshkar.'' Pakistan supermodel Nadia Hussain Khan in a tweet said, ''sadly that voice has gone to sleep forever.'' Singer Salman Ahmed said: ''The great, nightingale and legend of India, Lata Mangeshkar has passed on. Her silky voice swept up a multitude of emotions, styles, genres and languages. There will never be another like her. RIP Lataji.'' Popular film actress Resham in an instagram post said, ''a chapter has ended.'' Famous actress Bushra Ansari shared the regret that she never met the singer. The Hindu community in Peshawar expressed profound grief over Mangeshkar's demise.

Leader of the Hindu Community Haroon Sarab Diyal said that Mangeshkar was a great singer whose services and achievements in the field of playback singing for the Indian film industry were matchless and could not be filled in the days to come.

Singers like her are born in centuries who always worked to promote love and affection between the two neighbouring countries. She would be remembered as ambassador of peace in the region, Diyal said.

Diyal said that Mangeshkar had respect for Pakistan singing icons like Noor Jehan, ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali and others.

