Call for Safeguards: Ensuring Women's Safety in AI Apps

Priyanka Chaturvedi, an MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), has urged the Centre to enforce protective measures within AI applications on the social media platform X, focusing on women's safety concerns.

In a letter to the Electronics and IT Minister, Chaturvedi pointed out a rising trend of men using AI to sexualize women's photos by creating fake accounts on X, highlighting a grave misuse of technology.

Chaturvedi emphasizes this practice as a violation of privacy and calls for immediate regulatory action, urging that such unethical and potentially criminal activities must be halted to maintain respect for women's dignity.