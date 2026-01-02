Left Menu

Call for Safeguards: Ensuring Women's Safety in AI Apps

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges the Centre to implement safeguards in AI apps on social media platform X to protect women's safety. She highlights the misuse of AI features that sexualize women's photos, calling for urgent intervention to prevent breaches of privacy and unethical behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:07 IST
Call for Safeguards: Ensuring Women's Safety in AI Apps
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Chaturvedi, an MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), has urged the Centre to enforce protective measures within AI applications on the social media platform X, focusing on women's safety concerns.

In a letter to the Electronics and IT Minister, Chaturvedi pointed out a rising trend of men using AI to sexualize women's photos by creating fake accounts on X, highlighting a grave misuse of technology.

Chaturvedi emphasizes this practice as a violation of privacy and calls for immediate regulatory action, urging that such unethical and potentially criminal activities must be halted to maintain respect for women's dignity.

TRENDING

1
IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

 India
2
China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

China's Naval Ambitions: The Fast-Track Fleet Expansion

 China
3
Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

 India
4
Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026