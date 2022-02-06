Left Menu

‘Irreplaceable loss to the nation,’ says Tirumurti as tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar

We mourn the passing of this remarkable woman, a music legend whose beautiful voice is indelibly etched in our memories our hearts, Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia tweeted.Ambassador Tirumurti said the passing of Mangeshkar is an irreplaceable loss to the nation.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:20 IST
‘Irreplaceable loss to the nation,’ says Tirumurti as tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, foreign dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora in the US on Sunday paid tributes to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai.

''Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, is no more. We mourn the passing of this remarkable woman, a music legend whose beautiful voice is indelibly etched in our memories & our hearts,” Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia tweeted.

Ambassador Tirumurti said the passing of Mangeshkar is an “irreplaceable loss to the nation. An irreplaceable loss to the world of music. Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar will live in our hearts forever.” Diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-NY NJ CT) condoled the death of the iconic artist. “The melodious voice of the legend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji will live with us forever. Deepest condolences to her family & fans all over the world,” FIA said.

The Washington Post in a report ‘Lata Mangeshkar, singer and Bollywood icon, dies at 92 – sending India into national mourning’, said that Mangeshkar was known as a “national treasure” and the “nightingale of Bollywood.” Mangeshkar, whose voice stirred millions of hearts everyday and who will forever be counted as one of India’s greats with an estimated 25,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022