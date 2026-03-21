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Eid Under a Foggy Veil: Unity Shines in Delhi’s Mosques

In Delhi, people gathered at mosques for Eid al-Fitr namaz, amidst an unusual fog, symbolizing unity. Security was heightened, providing a safe celebration environment. The celebratory atmosphere was marked with exchanges of greetings. Shahi Imam Mukarram Ahmed highlighted the festival's essence of togetherness, urging love and harmony among all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 10:48 IST
Eid Under a Foggy Veil: Unity Shines in Delhi’s Mosques
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi, the faithful gathered en masse at mosques for Eid al-Fitr namaz, uniting under the unique presence of a foggy morning. Despite the haze, spirits soared with devotion and celebration, fostering an atmosphere of peace.

The Delhi Police increased security throughout the city to ensure a safe and peaceful festival. Mosques like Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid saw heightened attendance, their domes partly hidden by mist, creating an unusual yet enchanting sight.

Prominent religious figure Mufti Mukarram Ahmed called for societal unity and love, emphasizing humanity's power over discord. Many attendees echoed this sentiment, sharing embraces and forming new connections during this festival of joy and togetherness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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