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Argentina's World Cup Warm-Up: Facing Mauritania and Zambia Amidst Cancellations

Argentina will play friendly matches against Mauritania and Zambia as part of their World Cup preparations. Scheduled matches against Spain and Guatemala were canceled due to regional conflicts and FIFA approvals, respectively. The friendlies will take place at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 10:49 IST
Argentina's World Cup Warm-Up: Facing Mauritania and Zambia Amidst Cancellations
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Argentina is set to face off against Mauritania and Zambia in a series of World Cup warm-up matches this month, announced the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Friday.

The planned clash with Spain in Qatar was shelved because of the Middle East conflict, leading to the scheduling of these new fixtures. The friendlies are part of Argentina's farewell tour before they head to Qatar to defend their World Cup title.

Both matches will be hosted at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium. The cancellations of other international engagements, like those against Palestine and Guatemala, were due to unforeseen geopolitical circumstances and FIFA's scheduling conflicts, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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