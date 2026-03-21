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Celebrated Odissi Dancer Madhumita Raut Passes Away at 59

Madhumita Raut, a renowned Odissi dancer and daughter of Odissi guru Mayadhar Raut, died at 59 due to cardiac arrest. She received numerous awards, contributed globally to dance, and will be cremated in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 10:51 IST
Celebrated Odissi Dancer Madhumita Raut Passes Away at 59
  • Country:
  • India

Madhumita Raut, a celebrated Odissi dancer known for her exceptional contributions to classical dance, passed away at the age of 59. She succumbed to a cardiac arrest at a Delhi hospital, her brother Manoj Raut confirmed.

Raut, daughter of the illustrious Odissi guru Mayadhar Raut, had an illustrious career, earning prestigious accolades such as the Bharat Nirman Award in 1997, Orissa State Ghungur Samman in 2010, and Odisha Living Legend Award in 2011. Her global performances showcased her dedication to promoting Indian classical dance.

Her funeral is scheduled to take place at 3:30 pm on Saturday at Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi, where family members, friends, and admirers are expected to bid farewell to this legendary dancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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