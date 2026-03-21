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EU Aims to Lower Gas Storage Targets Amid Energy Disruptions

The European Commission has advised EU nations to adjust natural gas storage targets to 80% capacity amid disruptions caused by the conflict in Iran. This move aims to manage demand and mitigate the impact of rising energy prices as reported by the Financial Times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 10:47 IST
EU Aims to Lower Gas Storage Targets Amid Energy Disruptions
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The European Commission has called on EU member states to reduce their natural gas storage targets and gradually refill reserves. This strategy aims to manage demand and reduce the impact of energy price surges following the war in Iran, as reported by the Financial Times.

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, in a communication to member states, has recommended adjusting gas storage filling targets to 80% of their capacity. This recommendation is 10 percentage points lower than the EU's official targets.

The newspaper cited a letter stating that these measures should be implemented "as early as possible in the filling season." This directive is intended to provide certainty and reassurance to market participants amidst the current energy crisis.

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