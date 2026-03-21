EU Aims to Lower Gas Storage Targets Amid Energy Disruptions

The European Commission has called on EU member states to reduce their natural gas storage targets and gradually refill reserves. This strategy aims to manage demand and reduce the impact of energy price surges following the war in Iran, as reported by the Financial Times.

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, in a communication to member states, has recommended adjusting gas storage filling targets to 80% of their capacity. This recommendation is 10 percentage points lower than the EU's official targets.

The newspaper cited a letter stating that these measures should be implemented "as early as possible in the filling season." This directive is intended to provide certainty and reassurance to market participants amidst the current energy crisis.