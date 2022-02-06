Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar traced her roots to Goa

Lata Mangeshkar, whose immortal voice held sway over generations, traced her roots to the Mangeshi village in the coastal state of Goa.Lord Mangesh, whose idol is situated at the famous temple of Mangeshi in Goa, was her family deity.Lata Mangeshkars father, musician and stage artist Deenanath Mangeshkar was the son of Ganeshbhat Bhikaji Abhisheki and Yesubai Rane from Mangeshi and the half-brother of Balwantrao aka Bhikaji Abhisheki.

Lata Mangeshkar traced her roots to Goa
Lata Mangeshkar, whose immortal voice held sway over generations, traced her roots to the Mangeshi village in the coastal state of Goa.

Lord Mangesh, whose idol is situated at the famous temple of Mangeshi in Goa, was her family deity.

Lata Mangeshkar's father, musician and stage artist Deenanath Mangeshkar was the son of Ganeshbhat Bhikaji Abhisheki and Yesubai Rane from Mangeshi and the half-brother of Balwantrao aka Bhikaji Abhisheki. Ganeshbhat Bhikaji Abhisheki was a priest at the Mangeshi temple and son Bhikaji followed him in the role.

Deenanath Mangeshkar, however, had a different trajectory as he followed in on the footsteps of his mother into music. He changed his name from Deenanath Abhisheki to Deenanath Mangeshkar, writes Yatindra Mishra in ''Lata: Sur Gatha'', published by Vani Prakashan.

Eventually, the title was made famous world over by his eldest child Lata with her unparalleled talent.

