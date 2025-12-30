Left Menu

Curfew in Latakia: Protests Spark Violence in Syrian Alawite Stronghold

After fatal protests, Syrian state media announced a citywide curfew in Latakia, an Alawite stronghold, due to recent sectarian violence. The unrest follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. Alawite demonstrators gathered to demand political change and prisoner releases, facing a counter-protest and forceful intervention from security forces.

In a significant escalation of the ongoing sectarian tension in Syria, state media has confirmed the imposition of a curfew on Latakia city following deadly unrest. Latakia, known as a key Alawite minority stronghold, experienced a violent outburst of protests last week.

The curfew, announced to last from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, is accompanied by a heavy deployment of security forces across various neighborhoods. This comes in the wake of demonstrations demanding political decentralization and the release of Alawite prisoners, which turned violent on Monday, injuring several individuals.

On Sunday, a large group of Alawite protesters assembled in Azhari Square advocating for political reforms. They were met with opposition from pro-government demonstrators, leading to chaos necessitating intervention by Syrian security forces, who resorted to gunfire to disperse the crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

