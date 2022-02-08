Left Menu

Will Smith returns to Oscars after 15 years with Best Actor nomination

Hollywood actor Will Smith has received his third and fourth Oscar nominations today, earning his place on the Best Actor list for his role in 'King Richard', and sharing in the film's Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:05 IST
Will Smith returns to Oscars after 15 years with Best Actor nomination
Will Smith. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Will Smith has received his third and fourth Oscar nominations today, earning his place on the Best Actor list for his role in 'King Richard', and sharing in the film's Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White. According to Deadline, Smith produced the film and played Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, in a story charting the early days of their careers.

His role in the movie has been a favourite with critics and guilds all season long. In addition to pending nominations from SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice, Smith has already claimed prizes from several critics groups. It's a long-overdue return to the Oscars spotlight for Smith, whose turn in Warner Bros.' Reinaldo Marcus Green directorial 'King Richard', has been recognized 15 years on from his last citation by the Motion Picture Academy.

Smith's previous Academy Award nominations both came for playing real-life figures. His performance as Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann's 'Ali' was recognized in 2002, and in 2007 he made the Academy's list for playing Chris Gardner in 'The Pursuit of Happyness' alongside his son Jaden Smith, as per Deadline. While Smith is yet to win an Academy Award, he's no stranger to the Grammys, having won four awards from the Recording Academy for his music career. His first Primetime Emmy nomination came in July 2021 for his executive producer role on the Netflix series 'Cobra Kai'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022