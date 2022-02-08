Will Smith returns to Oscars after 15 years with Best Actor nomination

Hollywood actor Will Smith has received his third and fourth Oscar nominations today, earning his place on the Best Actor list for his role in 'King Richard', and sharing in the film's Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White. According to Deadline, Smith produced the film and played Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, in a story charting the early days of their careers.

His role in the movie has been a favourite with critics and guilds all season long. In addition to pending nominations from SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice, Smith has already claimed prizes from several critics groups. It's a long-overdue return to the Oscars spotlight for Smith, whose turn in Warner Bros.' Reinaldo Marcus Green directorial 'King Richard', has been recognized 15 years on from his last citation by the Motion Picture Academy.

Smith's previous Academy Award nominations both came for playing real-life figures. His performance as Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann's 'Ali' was recognized in 2002, and in 2007 he made the Academy's list for playing Chris Gardner in 'The Pursuit of Happyness' alongside his son Jaden Smith, as per Deadline. While Smith is yet to win an Academy Award, he's no stranger to the Grammys, having won four awards from the Recording Academy for his music career. His first Primetime Emmy nomination came in July 2021 for his executive producer role on the Netflix series 'Cobra Kai'. (ANI)

