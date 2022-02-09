Dr. Stone Chapter 229: Can we see a successful negotiation between Senku & Why-man?

Riichiro Inagaki-written Japanese manga Dr. Stone has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2017, with its chapters collected in twenty-three tankōbon volumes as of November 2021.

Dr. Stone Chapter 229 is all set to be released on February 13, 2022. Dr. Stone Chapter 229 will begin with Senku and Stanley trying to negotiate with the Why-man, as humanity is in danger. Senku offers new diamond batteries in exchange for stopping or delaying human petrification. But his single message "do you want to die" raises a question. Is Why-man really trying to kill humanity or is it the opposite?

Dr. Stone Chapter 229 will reveal the origin of Why-man and his intention. The scan for Dr. Stone Chapter 229 will be out two to three days before the release of the official English version.

Previously in Dr. Stone

The three heroes from the Kingdom in Science, namely, Senku, Kohaku, and Stanley have been finally launched to the moon. They want to ask Why-man to reveal the mystery behind the petrification that took place over three thousand years ago. Senku, Stanley and Kohaku proceed and step outside the spaceship. Ryusui stays in the spaceship to help his partners, just in case any untoward incident happens.

Dr. Stone Chapter 228

The heroes finally arrive at Why-man's lunar location. And the mysterious identity of Why-man is revealed in chapter 228 for which humans have been afraid for years. It is nothing but a huge pile of medusa devices. The device is an advanced artificial intelligence that frightened the human race thousands of years ago.

In response, Why-man attempts to launch an attack on them with the Medusa devices by attempting to trick Kohaku. Meanwhile, Sekny wonders why the black spot on the moon continuously changes its position.

Later they come to know that the black spot is a vast collection of Medusa devices. The spot is seen changing its position because there's a lack of gravity in the moon, and the Medusas keep floating around. This highly-advanced device can converse in any language through its radio waves. As the heroes' device brought from the Earth starts floating into the air, the Medusa devices ask "Do you wanna die."

Senku realizes that this is the same message Why-man said earlier after evading the Petri-beam. Senku and Chrome realize that actually Why-man does not want to destroy humanity rather prevent death.

But Senku reminds him that Medusas must operate according to replicable rules. Senku admits Why-man and says they, unfortunately, can't currently make more Medusas. Continuing, Senku does say he can replenish their life force with new diamond batteries as an offering of a gift. He also asks for something in return.

The spoilers of the upcoming chapter will circulate on the internet within a week. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump's official website. The latest chapters are available on VIZ Media &Shueisha's online magazine.

