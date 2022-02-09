One Piece Chapter 1040 release date pushed back! (Plus break schedule for other chapters)

The release date for the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1040 is pushed back to February 14, 2022. The manga Oda is going to take a break between few upcoming chapters of the One Piece manga release date. Here is the list of ODA-Sensei's break schedule.

February 14: Chapter 1040

February 21: Oda break

February 28: Chapter 1041

March 7: Chapter 1042

March 14: Chapter 1043

March 21: Oda break

The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release. This means fans can expect the initial spoilers within February 11, as it comes before raw scans. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter 1040 spoilers

In terms of the storyline, One Piece Chapter 1039 showcased Onigashima the castle is completely on fire. Fukurokuju started to burn.

The medicine has worked on Zoro, and he is absolutely fine. Meanwhile, a strange person arrives and informs about a gigantic mysterious shadow. Seemingly, the shadow belongs to Zunisha, but the truth will be revealed in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1040 will focus mainly on the continuation fight between Kaidou and Luffy. It might also reveal the secret of huge elephant Zunisha that carries Zou on its back. Zou is an island located on the back of a massive, millennium-old elephant named Zunesha that roams the New World.

One Piece chapter 1040 could also plot on the Five Star Elders, Gorosei. We saw in Chapter 1037, Gorousei are discussing how to catch the pillar of the Straw Hats Pirates, Nicco Robin. They are also talking about the Devil Fruit, which has been given another name.

On the other side, Yamato's story is also unsolved. We could know more about his mission, Orochi and Komurasaki in One Piece Chapter 1040. We could also get updates on Kid and Law Vs. Big Mom, according to the tweeted post of the content creator of One Piece manga. Big Mom will be defeated by Kid and Law.

The post reads: "Wait, uhm... given the pattern with the Sanji and Zoro fights, I have a mild concern that Big Mom might've actually been defeated this chapter... surely not yet."

So there are several story angles to showcase in One Piece Chapter 1040. The upcoming One Piece Chapter will be released on February 14, 2022. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

