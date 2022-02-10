Left Menu

First trailer of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' unveils dino mayhem

The much-anticipated first trailer for 'Jurassic World

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:41 IST
First trailer of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' unveils dino mayhem
A still from the trailer of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated first trailer for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been unveiled and it is packed with equal parts dino action and nostalgia. The film, from Universal and director Colin Trevorrow, is the third film in the 'Jurassic World' franchise that began in 2015.

'Dominion' includes mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Callas Howard and also brings back the stars of 'Jurassic Park', the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. In the almost 3-minute trailer, there are dinosaurs wandering free in a wintery tundra and swimming in the ocean as humans look on warily.

"Human and dinosaurs can't coexist. We created an ecological disaster," Dern says in the trailer, which is a keen observation that should have been apparent five movies ago. "We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it," says Goldblum. Earlier, a prologue for 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which debuted in November 2021, gave a brief glimpse into this new, alarming landscape. In it, a massive T-rex wreaks havoc on a drive-in movie theater.

"It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time. There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don't go extinct just like the dinosaurs," Trevorrow told The Hollywood Reporter last year. He wrote the film's script with Emily Carmichael, based on a story he developed with Derek Connolly. In November, Universal unveiled the first five minutes of the film, which depicts how one misquito's actions millions of years earlier led to dinosaur resurrection in the modern day.

'Dominion' deals with the fallout from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018), which showed the destruction of the dinosaurs' home, Isla Nublar, and dinosaurs escaping into the modern world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022