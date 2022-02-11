Working on 'Marry Me' was a relaxing experience, says Owen Wilson

Hollywood star Owen Wilson says he didn't have to worry about anything while working on the upcoming film ''Marry Me'' as his co-star Jennifer Lopez handled all the responsibilities well.

The 53-year-old actor reunites with Lopez on the musical romantic comedy ''Marry Me'' after their 1997 adventure horror film ''Anaconda''.

Directed by Kat Coiro, the new film stars Lopez as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher.

Kat chooses to marry Charlie during a stage show after she finds out that her fiance Bastian, played by global Latin music star Maluma in his acting debut, has cheated on her and the video has gone viral on social media.

''Working with Jen was very relaxing. She kind of assumes so many responsibilities. It was kind of like I didn't have to worry about anything. She and Elaine, (Goldsmith-Thomas) the producer, had to bear the brunt of the stress. The casting was spot on. It was a relaxing movie for me because I wasn't worried about anything. I felt it was working whatever we were doing,'' Wilson, known for films like ''Midnight in Paris'', ''Starsky & Hutch'', and ''Marley and Me'', said.

The actor was speaking at the virtual press conference for ''Marry Me'' from Los Angeles.

Describing his character as ''an ordinary guy'', Wilson said while the film is about opposites attract, there needs to be some similarity between two people to be able to bond.

''Opposites attract to an extent. But there has to be some sort of an overlap in spirit for that attraction to work. Either in humor or the way you look at the world or what you're curious about or a sense of adventure.'' The actor said he didn't study acting but he always loved movies.

''I liked writing. Believing that I could have a career doing something creative that was a leap of faith,'' he added.

Maluma, known for chartbuster songs like ''Chantaje'' and ''Sin Contrato'', said he got his ''perfect'' the first movie in ''Marry Me''.

''I was nervous since this is my first movie. I didn't know what was going to happen. Jennifer was like 'Yo, we're going to do this. You're going to kill it.' She gave me a lot of advice. Also, Owen was there for me for the first scene we were shooting together. I had to yell at him and say bad things. At the end of the scene, he said, 'Yo man, I felt that acting','' the 28-year-old singer said.

Maluma said more than the movie, he wanted to be part of the soundtrack of ''Marry Me'' alongside Lopez, who has also produced the film.

''I initially wanted to be a soccer player when I was 16. I quit soccer because I fell in love with the art of music. When I went to the studio for the first time, I just fell in love with it. I knew I want to do this for the rest of my life.'' He also wanted to present the Latin culture in ''Marry Me'' because a lot of people from Latin America are going to feel attached to the movie, he said.

''We are proud of our culture, we can make it to the big screen too. I would like to do more movies. I'm looking forward to new paths,'' he added.

John Bradley, Chloe Colman, and Sarah Silverman also round out the cast of ''Marry Me'', which will be released theatrically on February 11.

The film is presented by Universal Pictures in association with Perfect World Pictures and is a Nuyorican and Kung Fu Monkey Production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)