Horse racing-French female jockey dies in Australia four days after fall

French jockey Marina Morel died in a Sydney hospital on Saturday, four days after a fall, NSW Jockeys announced on Twitter. Morel, 30, incurred her life-ending injuries during a ride in Gulgong, nearly 300 kilometres (187 miles) northwest of Sydney. Morel, who had lived in Australia for several years, had wished her dog a happy birthday on Facebook on the morning of her fall.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 06:02 IST
French jockey Marina Morel died in a Sydney hospital on Saturday, four days after a fall, NSW Jockeys announced on Twitter. Morel, 30, incurred her life-ending injuries during a ride in Gulgong, nearly 300 kilometres (187 miles) northwest of Sydney.

Morel, who had lived in Australia for several years, had wished her dog a happy birthday on Facebook on the morning of her fall. "Marina will be very fondly remembered as a beautiful soul both inside and out and will be so very missed by the Thompson Racing Family," Thompson Racing, where Morel was an apprentice, said on Facebook on Sunday.

"Her love of horses was so natural and incredible, we are all truly better people just for knowing Marina and forever thankful that she was part of our team."

