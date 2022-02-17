Left Menu

Veteran Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away

Popular Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep has passed away.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:44 IST
Veteran Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away
Late Kottayam Pradeep (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Popular Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep has passed away. He died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The news of his demise was confirmed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on social media.

Sharing a picture of Pradeep, Prithviraj tweeted, "Rest in Peace!" Mohanlal, too, paid his heartfelt condolences.

"Tributes to dear Kottayam Pradeep who gained a place in the hearts of Malayalees through remarkable characters," he wrote on social media. Pradeep, who breathed his last at the age of 61, had acted in over 60 movies such as 'Thattathin Marayathu', 'Amen', 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie', 'Seventh Day', and 'Peruchazhi' among others.

Kottayam Pradeep is survived by his wife Maya and two children Vishnu and Vrinda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

