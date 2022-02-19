Left Menu

Senior Assam journalist Pratap Bordoloi dies at 72

Pratap Bordoloi, a pioneer of television journalism in Assam, has died at his Guwahati residence, his family said.He was 72, and is survived by his wife and three children.Bordoloi suddenly took ill around 10 PM on Friday and died before he could be taken to the hospital, they said. He was the first Assamese language newsreader in Doordarshan Kendra Guwahati.

Bordoloi suddenly took ill around 10 PM on Friday and died before he could be taken to the hospital, they said. He was the first Assamese language newsreader in Doordarshan Kendra Guwahati. He had also lent his voice to the recorded commentary that played at Guwahati Planetarium in its inaugural phase.

Bordoloi served as an Indian Information Service officer and retired as deputy director of Doordarshan Kendra Guwahati. He had also worked at All India Radio, Guwahati, where he had started his career in 'Yubavani' programme.

He was associated with several private satellite news channels after his superannuation from service.

His death was widely condoled in the state, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressing grief.

Sarma said Bordoloi's death is an irreparable loss to the media fraternity of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

