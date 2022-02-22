Internet sensation Kili Paul felicitated by High Commission of India in Tanzania

Left Menu

22-02-2022
Kili Paul Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

Kili Paul, the Tanzanian social media star known for his lip-syncing videos on Bollywood songs, has been honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan, shared photographs from Paul's recent visit to the Indian Embassy's office.

''Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania,'' Pradhan tweeted.

Paul thanked the High Commissioner for the gesture as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, ''Thank you so much High Commissioner of India.'' Paul was shot to fame after he lip-synced a video on the song ''Raatan Lambiyan'' from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer ''Shershaah'' with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year.

Since then, he has posted numerous videos where he was lip-syncing to many popular Bollywood songs and that has helped him in amassing 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, and Richa Chadha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

