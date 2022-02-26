Sweet Tooth Season 2: Christian Convery shared BTS images of martial arts training!

Sweet Tooth season 2 is now one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix after its first season launched globally on June 4, 2021. Filming for the second season is due to take place in New Zealand from January 2022 to May 2022.

Sweet Tooth is based on the beloved DC comic book of the same name and produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., among others. Sweet Tooth Season 2 will come with eight episodes. It will follow the continuation of the story of the birth of hybrid babies. The story mainly focuses on Gus (played by Christian Convery), a young boy who is half-human half- deer living in a remote location with his father.

Recently, actor Christian Convery, who played Gus in the series, has revealed a behind-the-scenes picture of his training for Sweet Tooth season 2 in his Instagram story. Most of the young stars including NonsoAnozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, and James Brolin are returning to the second part of the post-apocalyptic fantasy series.

Christian Convery is getting trained by the "BEST MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING CENTER." His picture depicts he is taking part in martial arts and other exercises. We could see Gus engage in fights and brave stunts in Sweet Tooth Season 2.

In the last season, Gus comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not find his family. Then he realizes that he does not have any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist.

He again comes to know that his father lied to him. Then Gus decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. Then The Last Men will come and shoot Jepperd. They will take Gus with them but will leave injured Jepperd for dead.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will show the former therapist, Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) who saves Jepperd and plans to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces, who abducted them.

As of now, Sweet Tooth Season 2 doesn't have any release date. Stay tuned to get more updates in Netflix series.