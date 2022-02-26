Left Menu

'To infinity and beyond': Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate eight years of togetherness

Actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are celebrating eight years of togetherness on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:31 IST
'To infinity and beyond': Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate eight years of togetherness
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are celebrating eight years of togetherness on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a 'Collab' post featuring a bunch of beautiful pictures with her partner.

In the caption, she wrote, "On this day, 8 years ago, the universe did us a solid and it continues to work it's charm every single day. To infinity and beyond my love." Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

The couple is fitness enthusiasts and keeps posting videos on social media from their workouts together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022