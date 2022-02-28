Is Kung Fu Panda 4 still on the cards? Find out how the renewal was hinted several times earlier!

Fans are more hopeful about Kung Fu Panda 4 after DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg weighed in on its possibility. Now Kung Fu Panda 4 has become one of the highly anticipated animated movies for the past five years. Fans are hopeful that the fourth movie will get approval in 2022.

Back in 2016, co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson spoke to Collider about the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4.

She told, "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that." While Co-director Alessandro Carloni stated, "With the sequels, we don't want to try to have them feel open-ended. We want it to feel like a completed journey, and we feel this movie does. And then, if a fantastic story presents itself, great."

Then in August 2018, when asked about any updates on Kung Fu Panda 4, Nelson replied that she did not know as she had always seen the series as a trilogy, but that she was open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focused on Po.

In fact, fans are more hopeful after the CEO of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg, weighed on the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4. He stated that the franchise will have three more installments in the future, which means we will have a total of six movies from DreamWorks Animation.

DreamWorks has not yet officially confirmed Kung Fu Panda 4 and has maintained silence on its renewal. However, several reports are claiming that the movie is already in the making, but its production could be hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to many reports, DreamWorks Animation had secretly renewed the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 3 grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series.

There were a handful of short films including Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five (2008), Kung Fu Panda Holiday (2010), Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters (2011), Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016), and Panda Paws (2016).

Hopefully, after a long successful journey, the creators will never give up the idea of Kung Fu Panda 4. If Kung Fu Panda 4 finally happens, it is likely to focus on the story of Po reuniting with his biological father and his family. An industry insider reportedly revealed that Kai will not return as the main villain in Kung Fu Panda 4, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

In Kung Fu Panda 3, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Viewers also saw Po teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Currently, Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have any trailer and official announcement. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on animation movies.

