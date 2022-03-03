Will Hyun Bin tie knot with Son Ye Jin on March 30? Know more in detail!

Recently, fans of South Korean celebrities were severely excited after learning that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin would marry this year. According to some latest reports, the couple, who won millions of hearts through Crash Landing on You, will marry in March this year without wasting much time.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced their marriage through a letter posted on their personal SNS. Their respective agencies confirmed the wedding ceremony would be held privately in Seoul in March 2022, with parents and acquaintances of both families.

Both the stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have requested privacy to be strictly maintained during the special day. Considering the coronavirus protocols and precaution guidelines, their marriage ceremony will be attended by a small number of guests, around 100, which will include only close family members and close friends.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will tie the knot on March 30. The wedding ceremony is likely to take place at the Ashton House Garden of Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by their agencies.

Although the rumors of the wedding date still continue, but VAST Entertainment, Hyun Bin's agency has declined to reveal anything that can spoil the actor's private life. Even Son Ye Jin's agency continues to remain silent on the wedding matter.

Son Ye Jin was recently questioned why she opted for her first drama after Crash Landing on You. "This was a project that I could only do at my current age. I also remember finishing the script in a flash. I am sure that this will be a very fun and memorable project," she opined.

Their global fans are focusing mainly on their future projects and marriage instead of creating demands for the Crash Landing on You series. They are ardently waiting to get the latest updates and confirmed date of their marriage.

