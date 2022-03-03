Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82: Who will confront Gas next?

Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 is the upcoming installment, and fans are eager to know how the conflict between Goku and Gas wraps up.

Readers have to wait a few more days, as the manga follows a monthly schedule. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 is scheduled to be released on March 21, 2022. In the previous chapters, we saw an intense fight between Granolah and Gas. Heeters Oil, Maki, and Gas arrive to kill Granolah, Monaito, Goku and Vegeta. Gas wants to be the strongest warrior in the universe, through a wish made to the Cerealian Dragon.

Gas defeats Granolah, and he is the strongest warrior right now. Besides, Goku is ready to confront Gas. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 ended on a few cliffhangers. Goku uses Instant Transmission on the Heeter Force's Gas to save Granolah and Monaito. Gas finds that Monaito is awake as a wounded warrior, and his older brother Elec has failed to kill Granolah. Gas also teleports off the planet and senses the energy of Jaco, the humanoid alien.

Both fighters are using Instant Transmission, and they are pulled to Jaco planet. If the people of Earth are at risk, Goku will put his all efforts to save them. As per the Twitter post of AnimeHunch, "Fans speculate that Goku teleported off-world to say, Vampa, Beerus' planet or Frieza's location at the end of DBS Chapter 81. But what If I told you he merely vanished to lure Gas out of the busy part of the street and not get innocent people involved?"

According to some fans, he could lead them to Beerus' planet. It could also happen that we could see Brolly taking entry in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82. Brolly could kill Gas. Or else, Gralolah can return after healing and end the battle against Gas.

Many things could happen, however, an interesting turn will take place in the storyline of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82. Let's see how the fight progresses and who will be called the strongest warriors of the universe.

The spoiler for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 are yet to be out. We will update you as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

