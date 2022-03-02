Boruto Chapter 68: Is Amado the next target of Code?

Japanese manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68 is the next installment to be out in March. Fans are eager to know the storyline of the upcoming chapter. As the manga follows a monthly schedule, fans have to wait for a month to get more updates on the next chapter. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 68 will be out two to three days before the release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68 is set to be released on March 20, 2022. In chapter 65, we saw Boruto is crawling by his chest and struggling to stand properly. In the previous chapters, we learned Kawaki and Boruto are fighting fiercely. Naruto is surprised, as none of them seem to hold back. Naruto watches them fight helplessly, and all his requests to stop are in vain. Tactlessly, without any hesitation, Kawaki stabs Botuto. Fortunately, Boruto revives again.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239: Will the crew get help from a shipbuilder?

Kawaki frees Shikamaru from Code's clutches. Naruto and Shikamaru also ask why Boruto could come back to life. Now Boruto is a complete Otsutsuki. Boruto Chapter 68 will reveal many secrets on the matter.

In Boruto Chapter 68, Boruto will be in his own sense and hopefully, he will get help from Momoshiki. Momoshiki is becoming his good partner. This will be proved again in the upcoming chapter.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68 is likely to showcase Code's next target. It might be Amado.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. The release time of Boruto Chapter 68 varies in different countries. The official English translation for the latest chapter will be available in different countries according to the time zone.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 346: How will Deku help Toga?