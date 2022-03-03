One Piece Chapter 1042 leaked: Kaidou uses ‘Raihou Hakke’ while Luffy changes to ‘Boundman’

While fans are eager to know what will happen in the fight between Luffy vs. Kaido, Spoilers for the anticipated chapter One Piece Chapter 1042 is out. Seemingly the storyline will take a new turn.

One Piece manga has entered the climax and is in the final arc. While the story is going to wrap up, there could be interference from CPO in the highpoint. In the previous chapter, CPO members tried to catch Nico Robin and ordered to eliminate Luffy. However, X Drake overheard the conversation, which led to his intervention in One Piece Chapter 1042.

One Piece Chapter 1042 will start with Drake fighting the CP0 boss. X Drake stabs the CP0 Boss, but surprisingly, it turns and hits Drake's throat with "Shigan."

One Piece Chapter 1042 will also give updates on the ongoing, rooftop fight between Kaido and Luffy.

"The rest is LuffyVs. Kaidou. We can see 3 new Kaidou's "Drunk modes".

In the intense fight, Kaido will use a new attack called RaihouHakke, while Luffy will also not stop. He will use his powerful technique that was seen in One Piece Chapter 1042. He could change to 'Boundman' form and introduce a new attack called 'GomuGomu no Over Kong Gun.'

"Luffy changes to "Boundman" form and uses a new attack called "GomuGomu no Over Kong Gun". Kaidou uses a new attack too called "RaihouHakke".

Meanwhile, the CPO boss arrives at the spot where Luffy vs. Kaido's battle is on. While Luffy is unfocused for the arrival of the boss, Kaido grabs the chance and lands a powerful punch on Luffy.

But Kaido is shocked. "Kaido is completely shocked, his expression is heartbreaking when he sees that the same thing that happened with Oden has happened again."

One Piece Chapter 1042 will be released on March 6, 2022.

