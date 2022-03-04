'The Bubble' trailer shows rollercoaster journey of shooting film in lockdown

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for 'The Bubble', Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy about a cast and crew of a blockbuster movie in production during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Variety, the comedy is reportedly inspired by the real-life production of 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which faced numerous pandemic-related delays that forced the cast to remain in the United Kingdom for months.

The almost three-minute-long trailer looks at the high stakes and high jinks involved in filming a studio tentpole movie during Covid. The scenario unfolds somewhere in England during the dark days of October 2020.

"Thank you for wearing proper PPE," the ensemble is told. "Physical touch is, of course, off the table, so I would recommend making sweet eyes at each other." Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal play the lead actors in the action film 'Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem', who get stranded at a hotel after the pandemic halts production.

Leslie Mann and David Duchovny also star, playing a divorced acting couple forced to quarantine together. In addition to Gillan, Pascal, Duchovny and Mann, the film also stars Apatow and Mann's daughter Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das and Rob Delaney.

'The Bubble' releases on April 1 on Netflix. (ANI)

