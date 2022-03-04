Left Menu

'The Bubble' trailer shows rollercoaster journey of shooting film in lockdown

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for 'The Bubble', Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy about a cast and crew of a blockbuster movie in production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:21 IST
'The Bubble' trailer shows rollercoaster journey of shooting film in lockdown
Still from the trailer of 'The Bubble' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for 'The Bubble', Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy about a cast and crew of a blockbuster movie in production during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Variety, the comedy is reportedly inspired by the real-life production of 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which faced numerous pandemic-related delays that forced the cast to remain in the United Kingdom for months.

The almost three-minute-long trailer looks at the high stakes and high jinks involved in filming a studio tentpole movie during Covid. The scenario unfolds somewhere in England during the dark days of October 2020.

"Thank you for wearing proper PPE," the ensemble is told. "Physical touch is, of course, off the table, so I would recommend making sweet eyes at each other." Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal play the lead actors in the action film 'Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem', who get stranded at a hotel after the pandemic halts production.

Leslie Mann and David Duchovny also star, playing a divorced acting couple forced to quarantine together. In addition to Gillan, Pascal, Duchovny and Mann, the film also stars Apatow and Mann's daughter Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das and Rob Delaney.

'The Bubble' releases on April 1 on Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022