Left Menu

Prithviraj-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' release date out

The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' have unveiled the film's release date on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:01 IST
Prithviraj-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' release date out
Poster of 'Jana Gana Mana' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' have unveiled the film's release date on Sunday. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lead actors shared the poster of the Malayalam film along with the theatrical release date -- April 28, 2022.

The caption read, "In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place - Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!" The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, written by Sharis Mohammed and presented by Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022