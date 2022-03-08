IIFA kickstarts ticket sales for 2022 awards show

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Tuesday announced that the ticket sales for its 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards are now open.

The highly anticipated event, to be held on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will be hosted by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

According to a press release from the organisers, tickets can be purchased on https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office or www.yasisland.ae, where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island as a travel package beginning Tuesday.

The price denominations range from AED prices 110, 220, 330, 440, 550, 1000 and 1350. Additional charges, terms & conditions may apply, the organisers further said.

It feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement, said Salman, adding that he is looking forward to hosting the 22nd edition at the venue which is ''one of my personal favorites''.

''I'm sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can't wait for this mega event to take place that celebrates Indian Cinema globally,'' the Bollywood superstar said in a statement.

Riteish said he is excited to co-host the event with Salman.

''I'm super excited to be a part of the 22nd Edition of IIFA 2022. It is even more special since we are coming back after a very long wait for this mega grand celebration,'' he added.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who will perform at the IIFA Awards, said performing at the ceremony is always a sheer delight.

''We all missed IIFA during the pandemic, and now it's back with a bang and I'm extremely happy to be a part of it. I am excited for this incredible industry reunion at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi,'' the actor further said.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

