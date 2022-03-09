One Piece Chapter 1043: Why Gorosei orders CPO agents to kill Luffy immediately?

The Japanese manga One Piece has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1043. As the manga is approaching the final moments of the Onigashima raid, fans are hanging tight from a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments.

There could be a conflux of several storylines in One Piece Chapter 1043. The upcoming chapter might reveal more of the Joy Boy. Gorosei has ordered CPO agents to immediately kill Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece 1043. But why on earth Gorosei would want to kill Luffy?

Before explaining that, let's know who the Joy Boy is. Joy Boy was an extremely relevant figure of the Void Century who played an important role in the history of Fish-Man Island. Joy Boy is likely referred to as a title or identity someone can attain.

Gorosei elders are afraid to awaken the legendary power possessed by a Joy Boy. And they realize that Luffy is the incarnation of Joy Boy. They found a possible strength in Luffy that could be threatened for Gorosei. What kind of strength does Luffy have?

Also Read: Will One Piece Chapter 1043 reveal the purpose of Shanks' possible disloyalty to Luffy?

Luffy has the skills to turn enemies around him into friends. That was told by Mihawks earlier. Only a Joy Boy can have this type of ability. So no doubt, Luffy is a Joy Boy. Gorosei becomes more sure when they came to know the stubborn Eustass Kid finally joins Luffy. Kid promised not to let Big Mom escape and interfere while Luffy is fighting with Kaido.

That's the reason Gorosei wants CP0 agents to kill Monkey D. Luffy immediately.

Currently, Luffy is in an unconscious state due to the strongest of Yonkou's attacks. Kaido can easily kill Luffy now, but he is not going to be satisfied with such a victory. Gorosei elders are also worried about what could happen if Luffy awakens with the power of devil fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi.

The fruit's major strength, as demonstrated by Luffy, is that the user's body can stretch, bend, bounce, inflate, and twist like rubber, even when the user himself is nullified.

One Piece Chapter 1043 might portray Luffy awakening with GomuGomu no Mi and as well as power possessed by a Joy Boy, which is the nightmare for the Gorosei elders.

These are some of the predictions about the storyline. Of course, we have to wait for the raw scans of One Piece 1043, which will surface two or three days before its release. The scans will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through them at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter 1043 will release on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 347: Heroes expecting Deku to fight against Shigaraki