One Piece Chapter 1043: Luffy might regain sense with Gomu Gomu no Mi

The Japanese manga One Piece has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity continues to increase. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1043 which is one of the most awaited chapters. We all are quite eager to know the storyline, as we are in the final moments of the Onigashima raid.

The Japanese manga One Piece 1043 manga will most likely focus on Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit powers.

Gomu Gomu no Mi

The Gomu Gomu no Mi is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that gives the user's body the properties of rubber, making the user a Rubber Human. It was originally a treasure that was heavily guarded by the World Government until it was stolen by Shanks and his crew. It was then accidentally eaten by the series protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy.

The fruit's major strength, as demonstrated by Luffy, is that the user's body can stretch, bend, bounce, inflate, and twist like rubber, even when the user himself is nullified. So it would be interesting to see what happens to Luffy after using devil fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi?

One Piece Chapter 1042 Recap

On the rooftop, the CPO boss arrives at the spot where Luffy vs. Kaido's battle is on. While Luffy is unfocused for the arrival of the boss, Kaido grabs the chance and lands a powerful punch on Luffy.

But Kaido is completely shocked! His expression is heartbreaking when he sees that the same thing that happened with Oden has happened again. In his fight with Kozuki Oden, Kaido was interrupted by KirozumiHigurashi who distracted Oden while fighting him. This angered Kaido who would eventually kill KirozumiHigurashi.

Luffy is now in an unconscious state due to the strongest Yonkou's attack. Kaido can easily kill Luffy now, but he is going to be satisfied with such a victory.

One Piece Chapter 1043 spoilers

Before killing Luffy, Kaido may first finish off the CP0 Boss in One Piece Chapter 1043. In the meantime, Luffy could gain his consciousness.

One Piece Chapter 1043 could also show the role of Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit in the destruction of the Red Line. Seemingly, this time Luffy will be back with more power that is the 4th mode Snake Man. We saw that Luffy used Snake Man at the end of the One Piece Chapter 1041.

According to Luffy, he would not stop until he kills Kaido and saves Wanokuni. Besides, World Government is frightened of Luffy's decision, as he is the son of Monkey D Dragon. He wants to be the Pirate King. But the most dangerous thing about Luffy is his devil fruit GomuGomu no Mi.

One Piece Chapter 1043 might portray Luffy awakening with Gomu Gomu no Mi which is the nightmare for the Gorosei elders. If it happens, it could be the revival of the Legendary Devil Fruit.

These all are the predictions of the storyline. You can also wait for the raw scans of One Piece 1043 to be surfaced two or three days before its release.

One Piece Chapter 1043 will release on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The upcoming One Piece Chapter will be released on February 14, 2022. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

