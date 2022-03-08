Will One Piece Chapter 1043 reveal the purpose of Shanks' possible disloyalty to Luffy?

The next installment of the highly popular Japanese manga 'One Piece' is approaching its release date. One Piece Chapter 1043 will be released on Sunday, without any break. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1043 of One Piece will be available to read at midnight JST on Sunday, March 11, 2022.

Fans will get the raw scans of One Piece 1043 two or three days before its release. Without any further ado, let's dive into the spoilers of the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1043.

One Piece manga has entered its climax, and fans are waiting to see what would be the final moments of the Onigashima raid. In One Piece Chapter 1043 Shanks might betray Luffy. This is possible because in Chapter 1042 we saw a meeting held between Shanks and the Gorosei elders at Pangea Castle.

On the other side, X Drake gets back and stabs the CPO agent in the back. While the CPO agent asks him the reason behind the stabbing, X drake admits and says that was his revenge. The CPO agent is finished, and this is temporarily the end of the Supernova.

Besides, on the rooftop, the CPO boss arrives at the spot where Luffy vs. Kaido's battle is on. While Luffy is unfocused for the arrival of the boss, Kaido grabs the chance and lands a powerful punch on Luffy.

But Kaido is completely shocked! His expression is heartbreaking when he sees that the same thing that happened with Oden has happened again. In his fight with Kozuki Oden, Kaido was interrupted by Kirozumi Higurashi who distracted Oden while fighting him. This made Kaido very angry with Kirozumi Higurashi and he killed him.

Luffy is now in an unconscious state due to the strongest Yonkou's attack. However, Kaido can easily kill Luffy now, but he is not satisfied with such victory by losing Luffy in an unconscious state. Before that, there is a chance that Kaido will first finish off the CP0 Boss in One Piece Chapter 1043, as he made the distraction CPO Boss in the duo's fight.

