My Hero Academia Chapter 347: Heroes expecting Deku to fight against Shigaraki

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 347 is on the third and last saga,. that titled 'The Final Act Saga.' As the manga is approaching its conclusion, the storyline of Chapter 347 and other chapters will be highly interesting.

My Hero Academia is a Japanese superhero manga series written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers (called Quirks) in a world where people with superpowers are commonplace. He still dreams of becoming a superhero himself. He is scouted by All Might, Japan's greatest hero, who chooses Midoriya as his successor and shares his Quirk with him after recognizing his potential, and later helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for heroes in training.

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 will continue this battle against Shigaraki. The heroes planned to have Deku go against Shigaraki. In Chapter 346, Shigaraki goes after Mirko. Everybody is in a worrying situation that the villain's one massive punch could be deadly for Mirko.

The heroes are expecting Deku because they know he can play a crucial role in defeating Shigaraki and One For All.

Shigaraki realizes how everyone is floating in the sky, and he is the only one who is changing. Without wasting any time, he launches his decaying powers toward the ground and creates a sort of shockwave. But he is shocked when the electromagnetic barrier above him leaves his body immobile.

However, at the end of the chapter, the villain is ready to attack the area again, but unfortunately; he failed to activate his quirk. He realizes Phantom Thief, Manual and Eraser Head are using Erasure to delete his Quirks again.

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. That means the leaks, scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 347 are expected to be out by Friday, March 11, 2022.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus.

