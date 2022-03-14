FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall. Below are the key winners of Britain's top film honours.
BEST FILM: "The Power of the Dog"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "Belfast"
DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
LEADING ACTOR: Will Smith, "King Richard"
LEADING ACTRESS: Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "Licorice Pizza"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "CODA"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: "Drive My Car"
DOCUMENTARY: "Summer of Soul"
ANIMATED FILM: "Encanto"
ORIGINAL SCORE: "Dune", Hans Zimmer
EE RISING STAR AWARD: Lashana Lynch
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
Britain's BP says to exit stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft
Britain calls for countries to provide more military support to Ukraine
West shunts Russian money out into the cold, Britain says
Britain freezes assets of Russia's VEB development bank