FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall. Below are the key winners of Britain's top film honours.

BEST FILM: "The Power of the Dog"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "Belfast"

DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

LEADING ACTOR: Will Smith, "King Richard"

LEADING ACTRESS: Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "Licorice Pizza"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "CODA"

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: "Drive My Car"

DOCUMENTARY: "Summer of Soul"

ANIMATED FILM: "Encanto"

ORIGINAL SCORE: "Dune", Hans Zimmer

EE RISING STAR AWARD: Lashana Lynch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)