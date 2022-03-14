Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch wears badge supporting Ukraine at BAFTA 2022

Fashion has always been used as an essential tool to make strong political statements. Like many others, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, too, tweaked his sartorial style at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards to show his support for Ukraine, which has been facing trying times ever since Russia launched military operations there.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 02:54 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Fashion has always been used as an essential tool to make strong political statements. Like many others, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, too, tweaked his sartorial style at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards to show his support for Ukraine, which has been facing trying times ever since Russia launched military operations there. Several images from the star-studded affair have been doing the rounds on social media in which the 'Power of the Dog' star can be seen wearing a badge of the Ukraine flag on his classic black tuxedo.

Benedict's way of voicing his support to Ukraine has impressed fans a lot. "Great to see Benedict @Cumberbitches wearing a blue/yellow lapel badge at the @BAFTA's this evening #Ukraine #SupportUkraine," a Twitter user wrote.

"True star," another one tweeted. Benedict appeared at the award ceremony along with his wife Sophie Hunter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

